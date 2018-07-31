Farmland Partners (FPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 19.85%. On average, analysts expect Farmland Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Farmland Partners traded up $0.06, hitting $6.68, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 3,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,515. The stock has a market cap of $214.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.13. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

In related news, Director Jay Bartels sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $25,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 3,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $25,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,176.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,252 shares of company stock valued at $74,793. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FPI. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns or has under contract over 166,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

