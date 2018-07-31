FansTime Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.77 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One FansTime token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4.77 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003597 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00393042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00177738 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029328 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000862 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

