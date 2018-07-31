Fang (SFUN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Fang (NYSE:SFUN) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fang from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of NYSE:SFUN opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Fang has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). Fang had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Fang will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fang by 268.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,140,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fang by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293,626 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fang by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 836,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 178,080 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fang by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 635,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fang by 2,357.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 561,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

