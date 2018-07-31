Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2,316.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,590 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.75.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,826.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 14,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $2,909,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,879,029. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac opened at $200.14 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $212.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 13.12%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

