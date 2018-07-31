Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) CAO Sells $612,008.28 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.19, for a total transaction of $612,008.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fair Isaac traded up $1.32, hitting $201.46, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 284,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $212.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.75.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

