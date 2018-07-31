Fabrinet (FN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FN. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of Fabrinet traded up $0.66, hitting $39.12, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 195,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. Fabrinet has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 16,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $594,319.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,677.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,454. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

