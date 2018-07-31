Exxon Mobil (XOM) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XOM. Macquarie reiterated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.98.

Shares of Exxon Mobil traded up $0.19, hitting $81.93, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

