Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil opened at $81.74 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $347.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Vetr cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.94 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Morningstar set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.98.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

