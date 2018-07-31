Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377,617 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $80,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BNP Paribas restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.98.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

