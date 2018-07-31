Extended Stay America (STAY) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.95.

Extended Stay America opened at $21.17 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,648,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,026 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth about $107,054,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth about $95,416,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,924,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,578,000 after acquiring an additional 206,986 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 2,512,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,666,000 after acquiring an additional 59,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

