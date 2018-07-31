Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 147.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 364.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 31,700.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Express Scripts in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Express Scripts in the first quarter worth $155,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $822,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Express Scripts stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.68.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.