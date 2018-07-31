Express Scripts (ESRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Express Scripts has set its FY18 guidance at $9.00-9.14 EPS.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Express Scripts to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESRX opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Express Scripts has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESRX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.68.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

