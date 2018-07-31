Expedia Group (EXPE) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Shares of Expedia Group opened at $134.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $159.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $451,350.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,234.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

