Exela Technologies (XELA) Now Covered by Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

XELA traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.04. 3,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -37.10. The company has a market cap of $729.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.61. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $393.17 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Par Chadha bought 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $243,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathaniel Lipman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 658.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

