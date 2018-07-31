Eversource Energy (ES) & SSE PLC/S (SSEZY) Financial Review

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) and SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eversource Energy and SSE PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 1 4 7 0 2.50 SSE PLC/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eversource Energy currently has a consensus target price of $62.68, suggesting a potential upside of 4.89%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than SSE PLC/S.

Risk & Volatility

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE PLC/S has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eversource Energy and SSE PLC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $7.75 billion 2.44 $987.99 million $3.11 19.22 SSE PLC/S $35.96 billion 0.47 $2.09 billion $1.56 10.61

SSE PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Eversource Energy. SSE PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eversource Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and SSE PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 12.58% 9.04% 2.87% SSE PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. SSE PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Eversource Energy pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSE PLC/S pays out 110.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eversource Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SSE PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eversource Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats SSE PLC/S on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates water regulated utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas; and offers other energy-related services. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

