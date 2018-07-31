Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. MED assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

EEFT opened at $91.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 60,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $4,992,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

