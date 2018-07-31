Euronav NV (EURN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.45.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th.
EURN stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
About Euronav
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.
