Euronav NV (EURN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th.

EURN stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 283,161 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 45,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

