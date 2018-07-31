Ethereum Cash (ECASH) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Cash has a market cap of $329,056.00 and $157.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003622 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00393027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00174423 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00030026 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_ . The official website for Ethereum Cash is www.ethereumcash.technology

Ethereum Cash Token Trading

Ethereum Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

