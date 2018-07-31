Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has raised its dividend by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors opened at $22.45 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $607.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.01 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

ETH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

