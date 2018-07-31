Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust opened at $233.80 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $214.03 and a twelve month high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $347.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.85.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total value of $607,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

