Essentra (ESNT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra opened at GBX 503 ($6.61) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Essentra has a 1-year low of GBX 438.02 ($5.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 588.50 ($7.73).

In other Essentra news, insider Lorraine Trainer acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £1,173.90 ($1,542.37).

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.