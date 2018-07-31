Essendant (ESND) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ESND. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essendant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Essendant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Essendant opened at $16.39 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essendant has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $584.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Essendant had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESND. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Essendant by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Essendant by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 173,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essendant by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essendant by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 139,608 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essendant during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essendant Company Profile

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

