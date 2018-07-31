Eros International (EROS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eros International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Eros International opened at $13.30 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.72 million, a PE ratio of -147.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Eros International has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eros International stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Eros International worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

