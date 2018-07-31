Eros International (EROS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eros International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Shares of Eros International opened at $13.30 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.72 million, a PE ratio of -147.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Eros International has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $16.90.
Eros International Company Profile
Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Eros International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.