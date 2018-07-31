Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 31st (ACHC, AER, ALIM, ALSN, ALV, APPF, ASUR, BKI, BKU, BLMN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 31st:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $44.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER)

had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was given a $3.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corp from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $80.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was given a $25.00 price target by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $56.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corp from $25.00 to $23.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Corp from $163.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was given a $155.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was given a $187.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) was given a $2.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $3.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $18.50 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was given a $9.00 price target by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $107.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was given a $70.00 target price by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at Roth Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was given a $7.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) was given a €3.60 ($4.24) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corp from $34.00 to $37.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was given a $370.00 target price by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $6.50 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $152.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $294.00 to $268.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $83.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was given a $37.00 price target by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Argus from $170.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $52.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xing (ETR:O1BC) was given a €305.00 ($358.82) target price by analysts at equinet AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $37.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) was given a $4.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $39.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $39.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $45.00 target price by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corp from $27.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) was given a $19.00 price target by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corp from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was given a $13.00 price target by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) was given a $222.00 price target by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $370.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was given a $4.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was given a $50.00 price target by analysts at Imperial Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was given a $31.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $64.50 to $75.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was given a $41.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was given a $37.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.25 to $13.75. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was given a $70.00 target price by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

