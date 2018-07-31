Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s FY2019 Earnings (QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report released on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett now anticipates that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.41 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.49.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $2,248,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $1,654,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $12,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

