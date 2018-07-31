Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (CWB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593,590 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Appleton Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 116,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 233,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,882,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,931,000 after acquiring an additional 119,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000.

CWB opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

About SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

