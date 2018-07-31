Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,033 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,897,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,055,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,438 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,349,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,377,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Diane M. Dietz bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool opened at $127.90 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $122.81 and a 1 year high of $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.43). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

