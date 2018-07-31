Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22,114 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $618,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,881 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

