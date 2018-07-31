Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF opened at $47.77 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $48.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be paid a $0.1154 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th.

