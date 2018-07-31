EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Holdings Increased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.73.

In related news, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $568,143.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $103,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 125,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,714. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources opened at $129.90 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

