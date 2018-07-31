Enviva Partners (EVA) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enviva Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.9534625549834 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Enviva Partners traded up $0.15, reaching $28.95, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,023. The company has a market capitalization of $772.05 million, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. Enviva Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVA. ValuEngine upgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enviva Partners to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 1,800 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,634.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Lp Enviva sold 1,265,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,812,904.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

