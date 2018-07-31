Ensco Plc (ESV) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Ensco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst J. Gibney anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ensco’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Ensco had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESV. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ensco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.49 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ensco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

NYSE ESV opened at $7.39 on Monday. Ensco has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ensco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ensco by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ensco during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ensco during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ensco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

