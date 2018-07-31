EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

EnLink Midstream Partners traded down $0.02, hitting $15.58, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 606,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,821. EnLink Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 5,200.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream Partners news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 14,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $243,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLK. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 1,534.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 285,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 267,990 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

