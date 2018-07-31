ENI (ENI) Given a €18.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €18.50 ($21.76) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.30 ($21.53).

ENI opened at €16.39 ($19.28) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. ENI has a 52-week low of €12.94 ($15.22) and a 52-week high of €15.44 ($18.16).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

