Engie (ENGI) PT Set at €16.00 by Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENGI. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a €14.93 ($17.56) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.27 ($17.97).

ENGI stock opened at €13.54 ($15.93) on Friday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

