EnerSys (ENS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EnerSys’ earnings are being hurt by a steep rise in commodity costs, particularly lead. To combat the lead price rise, the company has already initiated price increases but its taking much longer than expected for the results to show. In addition, currency fluctuations and stiff competition in the industry are also eroding the company’s profits. EnerSys is in the midst of a transformation, wherein it has been undertaking multiple long-term investments to boost growth. However, these efforts are impacting the company’s gross profit percentage adversely in the near-term. This apart, the company is witnessing negative analyst revisions in the past couple of months. Despite these negatives, EnerSys’ dominant position in the lead-acid battery market, diligent cost reduction efforts and financial health add to its strength.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENS. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Sidoti upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of EnerSys traded up $2.67, hitting $82.10, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,994. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.13.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 316,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

