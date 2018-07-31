Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Receives $23.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETP. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer Partners by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,195,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057,785 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,550,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,067,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 1,859.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,581,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296,913 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,083,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,781,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners traded up $0.14, reaching $20.96, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 4,195,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,386. Energy Transfer Partners has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Energy Transfer Partners had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Energy Transfer Partners’s payout ratio is currently 313.89%.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

