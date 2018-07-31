Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 1,361.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 101,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $828,158.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ERII. ValuEngine raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Energy Recovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $434.98 million, a P/E ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.30.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 22.35%. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

