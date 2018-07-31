Endo International (ENDP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP):

7/25/2018 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2018 – Endo International was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They wrote, “. We are raising our 12 month PT for ENDP shares to $12 from $7. The increase in our PT is driven by multiple expansion (from 8x to 9x 2019 EV/EBITDA versus 10x for the comps). We think this is deserved since generic drug pricing has stabilized for ENDP, according to the company, and we are optimistic that ENDP could report positive data for CCH to treat cellulite as early as the end of this year versus its official guidance of 2019. The following points support our view.””

7/21/2018 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/18/2018 – Endo International was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endo is in the process of redefining its business given the persistent decline in the generic business due to the loss of marketing exclusivity for the first-to-file products ezetimibe tablets and quetiapine ER tablets. The branded pharmaceuticals business was impacted by continued generic competition for established products, product divestitures and ceasing shipments of Opana ER and this is expected to continue further. Endo withdrew opioid pain medication Opana ER (oxymorphone hydrochloride extended release) from the market following FDA’s request in June 2017. The focus now is on sterile injectables and Xiaflex. While the turnaround might take time, the company seems to be on the right track. However, we expect challenging business conditions for the company in 2018. Shares have underperformed the industry in the last twelve months.”

7/11/2018 – Endo International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/28/2018 – Endo International had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2018 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2018 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/8/2018 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2018 – Endo International was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Endo International opened at $12.16 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Endo International PLC has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Endo International PLC alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $700.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.94 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 75.58% and a positive return on equity of 143.46%. Endo International’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Endo International PLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 457,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 150,078 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Endo International by 518.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,293,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.