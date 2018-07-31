EncrypGen Hits Market Cap of $3.63 Million (DNA)

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One EncrypGen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. In the last week, EncrypGen has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. EncrypGen has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $37,306.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003531 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00382442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00183343 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00027050 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013654 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About EncrypGen

EncrypGen launched on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,978,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,219,914 tokens. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen . EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncrypGen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

