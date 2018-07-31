Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Encompass Health worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,133,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,274,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,408,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 30,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,951,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $243,601.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,256 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHC. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Shares of Encompass Health opened at $57.67 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Encompass Health Corp has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

