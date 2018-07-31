Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals opened at $97.38 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 1.00. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $127.77.
In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jay R. Luly sold 35,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total transaction of $4,383,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,281,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $437,313.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at $942,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,355 shares of company stock worth $10,382,033 over the last ninety days. 10.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.
