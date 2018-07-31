Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals opened at $97.38 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 1.00. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.77 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jay R. Luly sold 35,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total transaction of $4,383,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,281,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $437,313.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at $942,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,355 shares of company stock worth $10,382,033 over the last ninety days. 10.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

