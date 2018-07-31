Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

ESRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust traded up $0.12, reaching $16.51, on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 31,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,132. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.58 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Quark Holding Llc acquired 284,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $4,748,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 300.4% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,222,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after buying an additional 1,667,399 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,685,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,762 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 113.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,642,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 874,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2,819.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 667,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $10,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

