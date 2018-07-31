Emerson Electric (EMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $72.06. 45,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $74.45.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

