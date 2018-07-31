Emcor Group Inc (EME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Emcor Group reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 410,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,982. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $85.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.88%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

