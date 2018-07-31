Emcor Group Inc (EME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Emcor Group reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emcor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

EME traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

