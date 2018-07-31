Elysium (ELS) Price Hits $0.0040

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Elysium has a market cap of $52,207.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysium has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.01014744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005108 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015773 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 13,159,178 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

