Eltek (ELTK) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

News stories about Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eltek earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.8862210202464 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 11,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eltek has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter. Eltek had a negative return on equity of 93.25% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

