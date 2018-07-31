Ellington Financial (EFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.45

Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 53311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFC. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.
The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $492.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.34.
In related news, insider Michael W. Vranos acquired 79,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $1,263,154.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald I. Simon acquired 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $29,791.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 109,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 138.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
