Ellington Financial (EFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.45

Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 53311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFC. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $492.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.36. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 40.17% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.41 million. equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial LLC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Vranos acquired 79,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $1,263,154.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald I. Simon acquired 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $29,791.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 109,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 138.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

