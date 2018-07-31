Ellie Mae (ELLI) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ellie Mae to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ellie Mae from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ellie Mae from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellie Mae from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellie Mae presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.86.

NYSE ELLI opened at $98.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.59. Ellie Mae has a 52 week low of $79.71 and a 52 week high of $116.90.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.79 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Ellie Mae’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ellie Mae will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ellie Mae news, Director Karen Blasing sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $63,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,748 shares in the company, valued at $635,154. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Tyrrell sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $101,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,393.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,050 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 52.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 4.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 427,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

